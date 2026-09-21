Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

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Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East conflict persists
21-09-2026 12:35 HKT
Seoul envoy headed for US with deals, Hormuz on agenda
16-09-2026 14:38 HKT
Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets
15-09-2026 04:15 HKT
Trump says Zelensky 'has to stop' attacking Russian refineries
14-09-2026 07:05 HKT
Oman says Hormuz talks with Iran, Gulf states postponed
14-09-2026 06:29 HKT
Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview
12-09-2026 16:41 HKT
Putin arrives in India for BRICS summit coloured by wars
11-09-2026 10:01 HKT
Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk
09-09-2026 14:46 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT