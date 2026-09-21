logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

WORLD
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in which they highlighted the need for safe passage via the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits, key global maritime trade routes, the Kremlin said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It also said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and emphasised that a political and diplomatic settlement remains the only viable path forward.

They also "underscored the need for a swift cessation of hostilities" in Yemen amid the deteriorating military and political situation there.

"The importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through the region's international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz, was emphasised," the Kremlin said.

With two of its key oil export routes - the Hormuz and Bab el- Mandeb straits - disrupted by Iran and Iran-allied Houthi militants, Saudi Arabia has to resort to exporting oil via Egypt's Suez Canal.

The United States, which bombed the Houthis for two months last year, has so far rebuffed repeated pleas from Mohammed bin Salman to rejoin the fight against the group.

The New York Times reported that Trump called off US strikes against the Houthis on Sunday at the last minute, after troops had already begun loading bombs onto planes.

Reuters

PutinSaudiHormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 31, 2026. (Reuters)
Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East conflict persists
WORLD
21-09-2026 12:35 HKT
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (not pictured) at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Seoul envoy headed for US with deals, Hormuz on agenda
WORLD
16-09-2026 14:38 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets
WORLD
15-09-2026 04:15 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Oil prices up nearly 3 percent following new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz
FINANCE
14-09-2026 15:58 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Zelensky 'has to stop' attacking Russian refineries
WORLD
14-09-2026 07:05 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Oman says Hormuz talks with Iran, Gulf states postponed
WORLD
14-09-2026 06:29 HKT
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP This combination of pictures created on August 18, 2025 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025.
Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview
WORLD
12-09-2026 16:41 HKT
Photo by VLADIMIR SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin disembarks from his plane after arriving at Palam Air Base in New Delhi on September 11, 2026.
Putin arrives in India for BRICS summit coloured by wars
WORLD
11-09-2026 10:01 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ahead of a state dinner at the Elysee Palace during a state visit to France, in Paris, France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Korea says Hormuz talks with France concern contribution options, not troop deployment
WORLD
09-09-2026 14:58 HKT
An Iranian crude oil carrier identified as M/T Riesco sinks after being struck, which U.S. Central Command says it targeted after attempted Iranian missile attacks on a U.S. Navy warship over the past two days, at a location given as the Gulf of Oman, in this still image taken from video released September 8, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk
WORLD
09-09-2026 14:46 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
21 hours ago
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.