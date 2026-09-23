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WestK Picnic Fest offers another way to enjoy HK | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

INSIGHTS
14 mins ago
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With the increasingly welcome autumn breeze, West Kowloon Cultural District invites Hongkongers to spread a picnic mat, settle in by the harbor, and see the city from a more leisurely angle.

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Running until October 11 at the Harbourside East Lawn in Art Park, the new WestK Picnic Fest turns one of the district's most appealing public spaces into a weekend destination for food, music, workshops and unhurried outdoor time.

The idea is simple and appealing. A picnic usually means getting away from the city, but at WestK it becomes a way to enjoy the city differently. With the harbor skyline in front of you and enough space on the lawn to sit, talk and take in the view, the festival shows another side of the district: not only as a place for major exhibitions and performances, but as somewhere people can spend an easy afternoon outdoors.

On weekends and public holidays, visitors can browse a food-and-beverage market, catch live music and join family-friendly activities, including a DJ and bubble party. The program also introduces workshops curated with The Picnic Club Hong Kong under the theme "Localisation," adding a participatory, craft-led dimension to the occasion. It is a useful reminder that cultural programming need not always require a theatre seat or gallery ticket; it can emerge through making, eating, listening and sharing public space.

Visitors can also rent picnic chairs, tables, mats, lanterns, and outdoor fans at WestK, making it easier to turn up without any preparation. Selected Art Park merchants are also offering picnic sets for a limited time, including two free chair rentals with designated purchases.

For visitors who want a fuller afternoon, a limited-time Bike & Picnic Pass combines a four-hour bicycle rental with selected picnic equipment, a signature workshop and merchant offers.

Part of the festival's appeal is how easy it makes the experience. With food, equipment hire, music and workshops gathered in one place, visitors can spend time by the waterfront without much planning. WestK also makes a broader point: the Art Park is not just a route between museums and performance venues, but a place to relax and spend quality time with friends or family.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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