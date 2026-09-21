Morning Recap - September 21, 2026

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AFCD catches 3 dogs overnight after woman dies in suspected Yuen Long dog attack

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Police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department captured three adult mongrel dogs during a joint overnight operation in Yuen Long after a 27-year-old woman died in a suspected dog attack early on Sunday.

Elderly man flees shirtless after tug-of-war with woman outside Tai Wai station

A bizarre tug-of-war broke out between a woman and an elderly man outside Tai Wai MTR station's Exit A on Sunday, with the woman pulling at the man's grey shirt as he tried to break free.

Customs seizes $160,000 worth of suspected infringing jewellery at HK jewellery fair

Hong Kong Customs seized about 27 items of suspected infringing jewellery with an estimated market value of about HK$160,000 at the JGW September jewellery fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday.

Power outage hits Oi Man Estate blocks in Ho Man Tin, water supply also affected

Several blocks at Oi Man Estate in Ho Man Tin lost power on Sunday night after smoke was reported coming from a meter room.

Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel

The Law Society of Hong Kong has submitted written submissions to the Legislative Council proposing amendments to the Legal Practitioners Ordinance to allow suitably qualified solicitors with outstanding achievements, professional standing, legal expertise and experience to be appointed as Senior Counsel.

Metal frame falls off truck onto oncoming vehicle in Ta Kwu Ling

A metal frame being transported by a truck fell onto an oncoming container truck on Ping Che Road in Ta Kwu Ling on Sunday night, causing serious traffic disruption.

World/China News

Pentagon estimates Iran war cost at US$43.6 billion through early September

The Pentagon has told Congress that the war in Iran cost US$43.6 billion through September 3, with bombs, missiles and other munitions accounting for more than 60 per cent of the expenses.

File Photo/Reuters

Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says

Italy is preparing to ban face coverings in schools and to cap the number of foreign students per class, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday as she played up her right-wing credentials at a youth event organised by her party.

Photo: Reuters

3 dead in Moscow region, drones hit oil refinery in Russian capital

The largest Ukrainian drone attack reported so far on the Moscow region killed three people and damaged part of an oil refinery in the capital, authorities said on Sunday, as Russia votes in the final day of parliamentary elections.

Photo: Reuters

Iran and US trade threats after Houthi attacks escalate regional conflict

Iran and the United States exchanged new threats on Sunday, with President Donald Trump warning Iran would fail economically or face its leadership being wiped out if it didn't make a deal, and the Iranian military saying it would retaliate harshly to any fresh attack.

Sports

Isak ignites lacklustre Liverpool in win over Bournemouth

Striker Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game just before the hour mark to give Liverpool a 1-0 Premier League win away to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, a victory that masked his side's struggles in attack.

Photo: Reuters

Cunha leveller spares Man Utd third defeat in a week

Matheus Cunha spared Manchester United a third defeat of the week as his deflected effort in the 89th minute earned his side a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Fulham on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Beyond the shadow war: why autonomous cyber conflict demands Sino-US guardrails

For years, Sino-American cyber skirmishes have simmered in the background of global geopolitics. Occasional, scattered reports of state-sponsored intrusions, data harvesting, and critical infrastructure probing have surfaced in the press, yet they were largely dismissed by the public as routine espionage – an ambient digital friction that both capitals could quietly absorb. That complacency is no longer tenable. The integration of cyber operations with generative artificial intelligence and autonomous agent architectures fundamentally alters the calculus of conflict, introducing volatile dynamics that can easily spiral out of human control with catastrophic results.

File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

Unravelling the divide over AI's existential threat | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Will AI ultimately pose an existential threat to humanity? The debate has continued to intensify over the past week. Microsoft AI chief executive Mustafa Suleyman has argued that the risks associated with AI development must now be taken seriously. Nvidia founder and chief executive Jensen Huang, however, has said that he believes the probability of AI wiping out humanity before 2030 is zero, arguing that people should not become excessively concerned about the pace of AI development.

Guessing game for next US presidential contenders | American Lens | Michael Chugani

The United States is hurtling toward congressional midterm elections that could radically reshape the country's politics. Expect a day of reckoning if Democrats win at least one house of Congress.