logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

3 dead in Moscow region, drones hit oil refinery in Russian capital

WORLD
8 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The largest Ukrainian drone attack reported so far on the Moscow region killed three people and damaged part of an oil refinery in the capital, authorities said on Sunday, as Russia votes in the final day of parliamentary elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ukraine and Russia have continued attacks on each other's energy infrastructure despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Monday that they had agreed to stop.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel that Russia had downed more than 1,600 drones since Saturday, including 450 headed for Moscow.

"The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections," he said. "The adversary failed to achieve this."

Several drones reached the premises of the oil refinery and one hit an apartment building, he said.

Two people were killed in the early-morning attacks and a third died of his injuries later in hospital, the region's governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said on Telegram.

In the village of Sofyino, south of Moscow, a body covered in a stained blanket lay in front of a damaged apartment block, the upper windows of which were blown out.

"Glass went flying, people started screaming and shouting. I turned around and the entrance doors had already been blown out, debris everywhere," said resident Vitaliy, who gave only his first name.

A facility at the Moscow refinery was damaged in the attack, Mayor Sobyanin said, without giving further details, news agency Interfax reported.

Reuters witnesses in Moscow heard blasts and saw plumes of smoke billowing from the site of the refinery.

Ukrainian strikes have knocked out a significant part of Russia's oil refining capacity, triggering oil product shortages, fuel price increases and long queues at filling stations in many regions across the country's 11 time zones.

The Moscow plant, which has been targeted multiple times, processed 11.6 million metric tons of oil in 2024, producing 2.9 million tons of gasoline and 3.2 million tons of diesel, the latest available data shows.

Ukraine has not commented on the attacks. Both sides say they do not target civilians.

In the wider Moscow region, 400 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from a 21-storey apartment block in the Ramenskoye district and a number of homes were damaged, said Governor​Vorobyov.

Reuters

russia-ukraine war

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets
WORLD
15-09-2026 04:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Zelensky 'has to stop' attacking Russian refineries
WORLD
14-09-2026 07:05 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US envoys hope for new Ukraine-Russia talks soon after visits to both capitals
WORLD
07-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Ukraine’s UAVs hit targets at a location given as Black Sea. Reuters
Ukraine offers Russia truce in Black Sea as food supply fears mount, source says
WORLD
14-08-2026 05:33 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Russia kills 17 in missile strikes on Ukraine, destroys warehouses, logistics
WORLD
06-08-2026 01:50 HKT
Photo: Reuters
3 crew injured as cargo ship hit by drone attack near Russia's Novorossiysk
WORLD
05-08-2026 08:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ukrainian drones kill eight in Russia and strike Wildberries warehouse, governors say
WORLD
04-08-2026 01:59 HKT
Photo: Reuters
At least 22 killed in heavy Russian attack on Ukrainian cities
WORLD
03-06-2026 01:04 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Russia hits Ukraine with Oreshnik missile in one of war's biggest attacks on Kyiv
WORLD
25-05-2026 06:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Russia pounds Ukraine in heaviest wartime drone attack over two days
WORLD
15-05-2026 07:34 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
12 hours ago
Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long
NEWS
10 hours ago
Xi Jinping and top leaders express deep condolences as HK’s first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa laid to rest
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.