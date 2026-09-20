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NEWS

Xi Jinping and top leaders express deep condolences as HK’s first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa laid to rest

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders expressed their deep grief in various ways over the passing of Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, and extended sincere condolences to Tung’s family as the state funeral for Tung was held this morning.

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Premier Li Qiang, National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee chairman Zhao Leji, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee Wang Huning, Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and others also expressed their condolences.

Tung was regarded as an outstanding contributor to “one country, two systems,” a renowned patriot, an outstanding social activist, and a close friend of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to state media Xinhua.

The article also noted that when Tung was critically ill, the central authorities expressed deep concern about his condition. Xi and other central leaders instructed the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong to convey their best wishes and called for every possible effort to treat Tung.

Tung, who also served as the former vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, died of illness on September 8 at the age of 89.

Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwaChinaXi Jinping

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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