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NEWS

Metal frame falls off truck onto oncoming vehicle in Ta Kwu Ling

NEWS
20 mins ago
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A metal frame being transported by a truck fell onto an oncoming container truck on Ping Che Road in Ta Kwu Ling on Sunday night, causing serious traffic disruption.

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Police received a report from a passer-by around 8.08pm that cargo had fallen from a trailer onto the road near Lee Uk Village, blocking traffic lanes.

Photos from the scene showed two container trucks stopped on the road. A white truck carrying a large metal frame had tipped to the right, with part of the frame sliding off and landing on an oncoming white truck carrying a red container.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and how the cargo lost balance.

traffic accident Ta Kwu Ling fallen cargo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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