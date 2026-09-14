Morning Recap - September 14, 2026

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(Video) Power bank emits smoke on MTR train at Quarry Bay station, passengers flee in alarm

A passenger's portable charger emitted smoke on an Island Line train near Quarry Bay station on Sunday evening, causing passengers to move away.

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3 pedestrians seen walking along Tuen Mun flyover at night, dashcam captures near-miss

Dashcam footage circulating online shows three people walking along the edge of a Tuen Mun flyover late on Sunday night, startling a driver who had to brake suddenly.

(Video) Tuen Mun tutoring centre in row over tutor hitting student with toy axe

A tutoring centre in Tuen Mun has become embroiled in a dispute after a student alleged he was hit on the head with a plastic axe by a tutor, prompting the centre's owner to release CCTV footage of the incident.

Mainland man arrested after e-bike hits 10-year-old boy and flees in Mong Kok

A 35-year-old mainland man was arrested in Mong Kok on Saturday after an electric bicycle struck a 10-year-old local boy and fled the scene.

Customs seizes live cat worth $25,000 at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, mainland man arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 61-year-old mainland male passenger at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Sunday for allegedly smuggling a live cat into Hong Kong.

CUHK study: PMOS patients' daughters face 3.6 times higher menstrual disorder risk

A study by Chinese University's medical school has found that polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), formerly known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), not only affects patients but also increases endocrine and metabolic risks in their children.

Professor Ronald Ma (left), Dr Jacqueline Chung (middle) & Lead researcher Noel Ng

Security Bureau urges public to check credit cards after over 700 iPhone fraud reports

The Security Bureau has urged the public to proactively check their credit card transactions after police received more than 700 reports over the weekend from people who suspected their cards had been used to pre-order the latest iPhone 18 Pro, with losses totalling about HK$14.7 million.

Man, 29, dies after collapsing at Wo Lok Estate flat in Kwun Tong

A 29-year-old man died after collapsing at his home in Wo Lok Estate, Kwun Tong, on Sunday evening.

Rosanna Law praises Sai Kung scenery as tourism ambassador after watching 'Wakesurf Lovers'

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law had a busy weekend, attending a school sailing and rowing event at the Kai Tak Water Sports Centre and watching the film "Wakesurf Lovers" and a new Cantonese opera, "Ancient Tune of Guangling."

World/China News

Trump says Zelensky 'has to stop' attacking Russian refineries

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he had warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "stop knocking out diesel fuel" refineries in Russia because it was causing shortages and "hurting" other countries.

Photo: Reuters

Oman says Hormuz talks with Iran, Gulf states postponed

Oman has announced the postponement of a meeting Monday between Iran and Gulf countries on the Strait of Hormuz, the major flashpoint in the Middle East war.

File Photo/Reuters

Trump says he is not worried Xi will cancel summit amid Taiwan arms sale tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is not worried that Chinese President Xi Jinping will cancel a highly anticipated visit later this month, as the two leaders prepare to meet in Washington.

Photo: Reuters

Thai abbot arrested for embezzling temple funds, affairs with female devotees exposed

Luang Por Chot, former abbot of the famous royal temple Wat Phutthaisawan in Ayutthaya, has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling temple donations and money laundering, with a scandal involving sexual relations with female devotees shocking Thai society.

Japan ruling camp-backed candidate wins Okinawa governor race, backs US base relocation

Genta Koja, backed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party, won Sunday's Okinawa gubernatorial election, becoming the southern island prefecture's first leader in 12 years to support a key US military base relocation plan.

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Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his support for Northern Ireland breaking from the United Kingdom to unify with the Republic of Ireland, but said he would not talk about Scotland becoming independent "yet".

Photo: Reuters

Sports

Haaland strike gives Man City 1-0 win over Man United after Foden sent off

Erling Haaland scored in the second half to give 10-man Manchester City a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the strike initially disallowed for offside before the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Guardrails for the machine age: why the Xi-Trump summit must anchor AI safety

A chilling warning from former Anthropic safety researcher Jacob Coxon – who resigned declaring that leading artificial intelligence laboratories are "gambling with our lives" and that unchecked development could extinguish humanity by the end of the decade – has stripped the AI safety debate of its theoretical complacency.

Opinion

Chief Executive article: Written before the release of Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan

This year marks the opening year of the National 15th Five-Year Plan. Faced with accelerating change globally and significant opportunities brought by national development, Hong Kong must better integrate into and serve the overall national development, enabling our economic progress to reach new heights while enhancing people's livelihood and well-being.

The future of law enforcement | To The Point | Cheng Huan

The idea that a person’s character can be judged from their face has been around for thousands of years. The ancient Greeks believed in this pseudo-science, as did the early peoples of Egypt and India.

Stark warnings in the realm of AI development, investment | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has delivered a warning that the AI market may not want to hear: The industry needs to slow down.