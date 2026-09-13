logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

CUHK study: PMOS patients' daughters face 3.6 times higher menstrual disorder risk

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Professor Ronald Ma (left), Dr Jacqueline Chung (middle) & Lead researcher Noel Ng
Professor Ronald Ma (left), Dr Jacqueline Chung (middle) & Lead researcher Noel Ng

A study by Chinese University's medical school has found that polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), formerly known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), not only affects patients but also increases endocrine and metabolic risks in their children.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The study, conducted between 2020 and 2024, analysed 71 mothers with PMOS and their children aged 15 to 25, comparing them with 506 normal mothers and their children. It found that 58.3 per cent of daughters of PMOS patients experienced menstrual irregularities, 3.6 times the rate of the general population. More than 10 per cent of these daughters also had PMOS. Sons of PMOS patients had nearly three times the risk of hypertension and metabolic syndrome.

Dr Jacqueline Chung Pui-wah, chairperson of CUHK's Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said the cause of PMOS remains unknown but may be related to insulin resistance. She noted that 50 to 60 per cent of patients can improve their condition through weight loss, and 70 to 80 per cent can achieve natural ovulation through surgery.

Professor Ronald Ma Ching-wan of the Department of Medicine and Therapeutics said PMOS involves multiple hormonal imbalances affecting fertility and metabolic function. Studies show 24.9 per cent of PMOS patients have metabolic syndrome, and their risk of type 2 diabetes is three times that of normal people.

Lead researcher Noel Ng Yat-hey said the findings highlight the importance of early monitoring for children of PMOS patients, recommending regular health assessments to identify metabolic and cardiovascular risks early.

PMOS CUHK study offspring health

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Customs seizes live cat worth $25,000 at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, mainland man arrested
NEWS
1 hour ago
Security Bureau urges public to check credit cards after over 700 iPhone fraud reports
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man, 29, dies after collapsing at Wo Lok Estate flat in Kwun Tong
NEWS
2 hours ago
Rosanna Law praises Sai Kung scenery as tourism ambassador after watching 'Wakesurf Lovers'
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
Threads：andychan7420
(Video) Power bank emits smoke on MTR train at Quarry Bay station, passengers flee in alarm
NEWS
2 hours ago
Police Taekwondo Club hosts 50th anniversary regional meet
NEWS
5 hours ago
Night Recap - September 13, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
The incident came after the pre-orders for Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max started recently.
Over 700 victims hit by $14.7m iPhone pre-order credit card fraud
NEWS
6 hours ago
Tung Chee-hwa to receive state funeral in HK on Sept 20: sources
NEWS
8 hours ago
Light public housing enters 'harvest year' with next batch of intake scheduled in Tuen Mun, says housing chief
NEWS
8 hours ago
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
14 hours ago
source: online
HYROX Beijing criticized after female athlete continues race following incontinence
CHINA
7 hours ago
(file photo)
Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.