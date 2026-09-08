Rosanna Law praises Sai Kung scenery as tourism ambassador after watching 'Wakesurf Lovers'

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law had a busy weekend, attending a school sailing and rowing event at the Kai Tak Water Sports Centre and watching the film "Wakesurf Lovers" and a new Cantonese opera, "Ancient Tune of Guangling."

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Law said on social media that she bought tickets herself to watch the film, which features Sai Kung's natural scenery and clear waters. She believes Hong Kong's countryside and islands can serve as a tourism ambassador, encouraging residents to explore the outdoors.

As a Cantonese opera fan, Law also praised "Ancient Tune of Guangling," a new production about Ji Kang, one of the Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove. She described the final scene as particularly brilliant and was encouraged to hear young audience members praising the performance.

Law urged the public to pay more attention to and support local cultural programmes.