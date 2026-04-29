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NEWS

Security Bureau urges public to check credit cards after over 700 iPhone fraud reports

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Security Bureau has urged the public to proactively check their credit card transactions after police received more than 700 reports over the weekend from people who suspected their cards had been used to pre-order the latest iPhone 18 Pro, with losses totalling about HK$14.7 million.

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The bureau said on social media that suspicious transactions should be taken seriously, advising the public to "check immediately for peace of mind."

It outlined five steps for anyone who discovers unauthorised charges:

1. Log into the bank app to lock or freeze the credit card, or report it lost, and inform the bank of the unauthorised transactions
2. Notify the merchant to stop shipment or cancel the order
3. Report to the nearest police station with bank transaction records, SMS and order details
4. Inform the bank that a police report has been made and provide the case number to freeze the funds
5. Keep all records, including bank reference numbers, staff names, call dates and times, merchant order details and the police case number

credit card fraud Security Bureau iPhone 18 Pro

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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