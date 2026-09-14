Trump says Zelensky 'has to stop' attacking Russian refineries

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he had warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "stop knocking out diesel fuel" refineries in Russia because it was causing shortages and "hurting" other countries.

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"Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing," Trump told reporters while on a visit to Ireland. "He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia.

"Let him go after targets, but not diesel fuel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel. This isn't done by the Middle East, this is done by what's happening with Russia and Ukraine."

Trump added he had spoken to Ukraine's leader about the country's stepped-up attacks on such sites over recent months.

"There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel because that's hurting. That's hurting the world. We don't want him to hit diesel fuel... He's hitting diesel refineries."

Ukraine has hit numerous Russian oil refineries hundreds of kilometres from its border with Russia, while Moscow has also intensified its long-range attacks in recent months, leading to a jump in civilian deaths.

Kyiv has been firing record numbers of drones at Russia, while Moscow has been launching all-time high missile attacks.

On Sunday, a Russian drone struck a Warsaw-bound passenger train from Kyiv but caused no casualties, both Warsaw and Kyiv said, as Zelensky said western regions had come under attack.

The strikes came days after US envoys visited both Moscow and Kyiv in an effort to revive talks led by Washington on ending Europe's worst conflict since World War II.

With conflict again intensifying in the Middle East, oil prices have spiked, in turn raising American fuel costs and inflation.

That has prompted speculation that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates just as voters in the US prepare to vote in key midterm elections in November.

AFP