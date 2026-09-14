Trump says he is not worried Xi will cancel summit amid Taiwan arms sale tensions

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Trump in Ireland for golf tournament, diplomatic pleasantries
12-09-2026 16:29 HKT
Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US
12-09-2026 11:54 HKT
Five big takeaways from Trump's midterm convention
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Appreciation, anger await as Trump heads to Irish golf resort
11-09-2026 14:36 HKT
Vance seizes MAGA spotlight as Republicans begin looking beyond Trump
11-09-2026 13:39 HKT
What to know about Trump's $5,000 'dividend' pledge
11-09-2026 11:05 HKT
Trump's Iran campaign echoes the post-9/11 'forever wars'
10-09-2026 18:59 HKT