HYROX Beijing criticized after female athlete continues race following incontinence

A female athlete continued competing after suffering an incontinence incident during the HYROX Beijing event on Saturday (Sep 12), prompting criticism online over the organizers’ handling of the incident.

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Videos circulating online showed the athlete appearing to lose control of her bladder during the race, with the affected area visible on her legs.

She continued competing despite the incident and went on to finish the race. A staff member was seen nearby, but the race did not appear to be stopped.

The incident sparked criticism online, with some users questioning why the organizers did not immediately suspend the event over hygiene and safety concerns for other athletes.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, HYROX organizers said they had immediately closed off and isolated the affected area and parts of the course following the incident, before carrying out disinfection.

They said the relevant equipment had been removed from the venue and the waste was handled in accordance with local waste-management regulations.

The organizers added that after all events had concluded, they would replace the flooring and carry out a deep cleaning of the entire venue.