HYROX Beijing criticized after female athlete continues race following incontinence

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China's Xi lands in Delhi for BRICS summit and talks with Modi
12-09-2026 15:13 HKT
India-China relations, from conflict to cautious thaw
12-09-2026 13:03 HKT
How China and Nepal are battling flood rumours online
12-09-2026 12:32 HKT
Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US
12-09-2026 11:54 HKT
China says still investigating cause of deadly cargo ship fire
11-09-2026 17:34 HKT
How China's oil majors helped Beijing prepare for an energy crisis
11-09-2026 16:07 HKT
Micron says Taiwan workers to get up to 68 months' pay after strike threat
11-09-2026 15:26 HKT
China, Iran among countries that have used AI to aid spying, Anthropic says
11-09-2026 14:33 HKT