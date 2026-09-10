Morning Recap - September 10, 2026

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Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo

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Apple on Wednesday redefined its flagship smartphone with the launch of the Duo, a folding US$1,999 iPhone, betting its design and promises of data privacy will let it leap ahead of rivals who have been selling folding phones for years.

Photo: Reuters

One-year-old girl found unconscious in Kai Tak light public housing estate, rushed to hospital

A one-year-old girl was found unconscious and without breathing or pulse at a light public housing flat in Kai Tak early on Thursday morning.

2 drivers arrested after parking dispute escalates into brawl in Yau Tong

A concrete mixer truck driver and a minibus driver were arrested on Wednesday after a parking dispute escalated into a violent brawl near Sam Ka Tsuen Ferry Pier on Shung Shun Street in Yau Tong.

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Customs seizes over $15m in drugs at HK airport in 3 cases, 5 arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested five passengers in three drug trafficking cases at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, seizing about 30 kilogrammes of suspected ketamine and 14.3kg of suspected cannabis buds with a total estimated market value of over HK$15 million.

HK, Shenzhen customs chiefs hold meeting on new Huanggang port operations

Hong Kong Customs Acting Commissioner Mark Woo Wai-kwan and Huanggang Customs Commissioner Shi Hongtu held a working meeting on Wednesday to discuss operational arrangements for the new Huanggang port following its opening.

Driver arrested for drink-driving after car flips on Fanling Highway

A driver was arrested for drink-driving after his car overturned on Fanling Highway on Wednesday night.

Xia Baolong visits Jiangmen to discuss HK, Macau integration into 15th Five-Year Plan

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, conducted a research visit to Jiangmen in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area on Wednesday, focusing on supporting Hong Kong and Macau in proactively aligning with the national 15th Five-Year Plan.

Henry Cheng mourns Tung Chee-hwa: A life dedicated to serving the nation and HK

Henry Cheng Kar-shun, chairman of Chow Tai Fook Group, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, and extended his condolences to Tung's family.

World/China News

Drone alert delayed Zelensky's departure for Norway, Moldova says

The departure from Moldova of a plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr zelensky to Norway was delayed when authorities closed the country's airspace over a drone alert, a Moldovan government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

9 Chinese nationals held in Cambodia scam bust, villa rented from court official

Cambodian police have arrested nine Chinese nationals in a telecom fraud raid at a villa in Koh Kong province, with the property rented from a local court official, according to local media.

One dead after Polish train collides with truck: police

A train carrying 120 passengers collided with a cement truck and derailed in east-central Poland, killing one passenger and leaving several injured, local authorities said Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

Trump says Iran war will end right after U.S. midterm elections

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted that the war with Iran will end "immediately after" the U.S. midterm elections in November because Tehran was trying to influence the vote but would not be able to hold out more in the face of U.S. economic pressure.

Photo: Reuters

2 climbers dead on Mount Fuji as heavy rain triggers landslides

Two climbers have been found dead on Mount Fuji after heavy rain and extreme weather triggered landslides on Wednesday, Japanese authorities said.

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Finance

S&P 500 ends down as oil tops $100 per barrel

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday as oil prices soared above US$100 a barrel, while Apple dipped and Treasury yields rose ahead of crucial inflation data expected later in the week.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

A statesman ahead of his time: how history vindicates Tung Chee-hwa's enduring vision

The passing of Tung Chee-hwa on the night of September 8 at the age of 89 closes a foundational chapter in modern Hong Kong history.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Arab hospitality: tradition of unconditional generosity, grace | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

In the Arab world, hospitality is not merely a social grace; it is the very heartbeat of the culture.

An events capital with ideas at its heart | Yolanda Ng

Hong Kong's standing as an events capital is often measured by visitor numbers and the scale of the occasions it hosts.