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WORLD

Drone alert delayed Zelensky's departure for Norway, Moldova says

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The departure from Moldova of a plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr zelensky to Norway was delayed when authorities closed the country's airspace over a drone alert, a Moldovan government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

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The president's aircraft was cleared for take-off on Tuesday once it had been established that a Russian drone had come down on Moldovan territory, the spokesperson said in a written statement to Reuters.

Three departures and four arrivals were delayed while Moldovan airspace was closed.

Two Russian drones entered Moldovan airspace, officials said on Tuesday. One landed in a field north of the capital, triggering a fire, while the second carried on into Romanian airspace.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Moldovan President Maia Sandu denounced the drone intrusions as a "serious threat to people's lives" and condemned a Russian droneattack on a border crossing with Ukraine that killed two people.

zelensky was travelling to Oslo for the funeral of the king of Norway.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday that zelensky's plane had nearly been struck by a drone.

"His plane was almost hit by a drone as it was about to take off from Moldova. That is the reality he is facing," said Stoere, who did not say what his source was for the information or how close the drone came.

zelensky attended the funeral of King Harald V of Norway on Wednesday, marching behind his coffin along with other heads of state in central Oslo. He left Norway soon after the funeral was over.

Reuters

ZelenskyDrone alert

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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