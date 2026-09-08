Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station

The Fire Services Department has dismantled an illegal filling station on Kwu Tung Road in Yuen Long, seizing 7,984 liters of diesel with an estimated market value of around HK$292,000.

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During the targeted enforcement operation conducted on Monday, task force officers uncovered a substantial cache of fuel-transfer equipment and intercepted two men suspected of operating the illicit business.

They are allegedly for violating the Fire Services (Fire Hazard Abatement) Regulation, the Dangerous Goods Ordinance, and the Dangerous Goods (Control) Regulation.

The seized diesel, estimated to be enough to fill the fuel tanks of roughly 40 medium goods vehicles, was confiscated by officers, and the department will apply to the court for its formal forfeiture.

The department reiterated its commitment to cracking down on all forms of illicit fueling activities, urging the public not to patronize illegal filling stations.

It reiterated its commitment to cracking down on all forms of illicit fueling activities, urging the public not to patronize illegal filling stations.

In the event of a fire, such illegal operations could result in severe casualties and extensive property damage, with catastrophic consequences