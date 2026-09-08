Customs seizes over $15m in drugs at HK airport in 3 cases, 5 arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested five passengers in three drug trafficking cases at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, seizing about 30 kilogrammes of suspected ketamine and 14.3kg of suspected cannabis buds with a total estimated market value of over HK$15 million.

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In the first case, two mainland men aged 29 and 45 arrived from Bangkok via Manila on Tuesday and were found with about 11kg of suspected cannabis buds, valued at about HK$2.6 million, in their checked-in suitcases.

In the second case, a 36-year-old British woman arriving from London via Abu Dhabi on Wednesday was found with about 30kg of suspected ketamine and two suspected alternative smoking products, valued at about HK$12 million.

In the third case, two mainland men aged 24 and 26 were arrested after officers found about 3.3kg of suspected cannabis buds and one duty-not-paid cigarette in the baggage of the 24-year-old, who arrived from Xiamen. The 26-year-old, arriving from Bangkok, was also linked to the case.

The two men in the first case have been charged. Investigations into the other two cases are ongoing.