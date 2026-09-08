logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Customs seizes over $15m in drugs at HK airport in 3 cases, 5 arrested

NEWS
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Customs arrested five passengers in three drug trafficking cases at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, seizing about 30 kilogrammes of suspected ketamine and 14.3kg of suspected cannabis buds with a total estimated market value of over HK$15 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the first case, two mainland men aged 29 and 45 arrived from Bangkok via Manila on Tuesday and were found with about 11kg of suspected cannabis buds, valued at about HK$2.6 million, in their checked-in suitcases.

In the second case, a 36-year-old British woman arriving from London via Abu Dhabi on Wednesday was found with about 30kg of suspected ketamine and two suspected alternative smoking products, valued at about HK$12 million.

In the third case, two mainland men aged 24 and 26 were arrested after officers found about 3.3kg of suspected cannabis buds and one duty-not-paid cigarette in the baggage of the 24-year-old, who arrived from Xiamen. The 26-year-old, arriving from Bangkok, was also linked to the case.

The two men in the first case have been charged. Investigations into the other two cases are ongoing.

drug trafficking Customs airport seizure

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK, Shenzhen customs chiefs hold meeting on new Huanggang port operations
NEWS
43 mins ago
Customs seizes $13m in drugs at HK airport in 3 passenger cases, 2 from Bangkok flights
NEWS
08-09-2026 23:19 HKT
Customs seizes $11m in drugs at HK airport in 2 passenger cases, Japanese and British men arrested
NEWS
08-09-2026 06:03 HKT
Customs seizes $1.3m cannabis buds, poisons at HK airport, mainland man arrested
NEWS
07-09-2026 06:04 HKT
A man rides a motorcycle past the People's Court in Ho Chi Minh city January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo
Vietnam court sentences 11 to death in major drug trafficking case, state media reports
WORLD
03-09-2026 16:30 HKT
Customs raids 4 illicit cigarette warehouses across HK, seizes $20m worth of goods, arrests 4
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:55 HKT
Mainland woman jailed for 8 weeks for carrying duty-not-paid cigarettes in child's backpack
NEWS
01-09-2026 01:44 HKT
Customs seizes $15m in ketamine at airport in 2 passenger drug busts
NEWS
27-08-2026 06:36 HKT
Customs seizes $8.3m worth of illicit cigarettes in Tsing Yi flat, arrests 28-year-old man
NEWS
27-08-2026 03:11 HKT
Customs seizes $5m worth of ketamine at HK airport, arrests woman in Kwun Tong
NEWS
26-08-2026 03:55 HKT
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
20 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
09-09-2026 00:48 HKT
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.