An events capital with ideas at its heart | Yolanda Ng

Hong Kong’s standing as an events capital is often measured by visitor numbers and the scale of the occasions it hosts. Yet the best international events offer something beyond size and spectacle. They bring people together to discuss important questions, share practical experience and find ways to improve society.
The PBC Forum, an international philanthropy conference organised by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and attended by more than 2,000 participants this week, demonstrated this wider value. For me, two sessions stood out.
As a member of the Commission on Children, I was encouraged by the session on empowering children and young people as partners in change. Too often, children are treated solely as recipients of services and policies. The session considered how we could instead work with them as capable partners, using their experiences to help shape decisions and solutions.
This approach is especially relevant to the national drive to develop child-friendly cities. Since 2021, 116 cities have joined national pilot schemes covering more than 110 million children. National guidance issued in March 2026 calls for child-friendly principles to be incorporated into social policy, public services, rights protection, spaces for growth and the wider environment in which children develop.
Hong Kong can make a valuable contribution to this work. We have strong public services, an active community sector, a mature tradition of family philanthropy and international foundation networks. By bringing together public policy, philanthropic support and community experience – and listening directly to children – we can develop a child-friendly model suited to Hong Kong.
The heritage session was equally meaningful to me as a long-standing supporter of Hong Kong’s arts and culture. It brought Tai Kwun into discussion with the Esplanade Seawall and Promenade project in George Town, Penang, allowing two UNESCO-honoured projects to share their experience on an international stage.
Tai Kwun demonstrates what government, philanthropy and professional partners can achieve together. A historic compound has been transformed into a public space combining conservation, cultural life and commercial activity. The lessons from this model deserve to be studied and shared more widely as part of Hong Kong’s cultural contribution internationally.
Heritage should not be viewed simply as a public cost. When conserved thoughtfully and put to active use, it can strengthen community identity, connect generations and support international exchange.
The PBC Forum reinforced Hong Kong’s position as an events capital through both its turnout and the substance of its discussions. It showed our ability to connect international ideas with local experience and turn that exchange into practical progress.
Yolanda Ng sits on the Commission on Children, Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund and the Major Sports Events Committee.