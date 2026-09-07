Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first chief executive and a former vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, died on Tuesday night at the age of 89.

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Tung died peacefully in hospital shortly after 10pm with family members by his side, according to a statement issued by his office.

“Our beloved Mr Tung Chee-hwa, former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the first chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 89,” the statement said.

His office described Tung as an upright man who was deeply devoted to the country and dedicated himself tirelessly to public service, adding that his character and spirit would long be remembered.

Tung had largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years and had been absent from major official events, including the annual July 1 handover anniversary celebrations.

Born in Shanghai in 1937, Tung was the eldest son of shipping magnate Tung Chao-yung and moved to Hong Kong with his family at the age of 12.

He later studied in Britain and graduated from the University of Liverpool in 1960 before moving to the United States, where he worked for General Electric and later the family business. Tung returned to Hong Kong in 1969 to help manage the family shipping operations.

Following his father’s death in 1982, Tung took a leading role in the family-controlled Orient Overseas shipping business, establishing himself as a prominent figure in Hong Kong’s business community before entering public service.

His political career reached a defining moment in 1996, when he was selected to become the first chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Tung took office on July 1, 1997, as sovereignty over Hong Kong was transferred from Britain to China, becoming the city’s first leader under the “one country, two systems” framework.

He served as chief executive until March 2005, stepping down during his second term. In announcing his resignation at the time, Tung reflected on the unprecedented task of implementing “One Country, Two Systems,” “Hong Kong People Running Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy during the SAR’s formative years.

He subsequently served as a vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from 2005 until 2023.

