2 climbers dead on Mount Fuji as heavy rain triggers landslides

Two climbers have been found dead on Mount Fuji after heavy rain and extreme weather triggered landslides on Wednesday, Japanese authorities said.

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The first body, a man in his 30s or 40s, was found near the summit of the Fujinomiya trail around 5.40am after a mountain hut called police. A second man, believed to be in his 60s, was found around 7am near the new seventh station on the same route. Both were unconscious and without vital signs.

Both men are believed to have been climbing alone and had been on the mountain since Tuesday, according to Japanese media. Recovery efforts were hampered by severe weather, with rescuers using bulldozers to bring the bodies down.

At the fifth station parking lot on the Fujinomiya trail, a landslide buried three parked cars in mud and debris overnight. No injuries were reported as the vehicles were empty.

Authorities issued an urgent warning urging climbers to stay off the mountain due to extreme conditions.