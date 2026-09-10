2 climbers dead on Mount Fuji as heavy rain triggers landslides

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Swiss man dies on Mount Fuji, but 99-year-old rescued
24-07-2026 20:09 HKT
Chongqing landslide kills 11, leaves 50 missing
24-07-2026 02:15 HKT
Up to 12,000 climbers ignore Mount Fuji closure each year, data shows
02-06-2026 00:40 HKT
Mount Fuji cherry blossom festival cancelled due to overtourism
05-02-2026 19:00 HKT
Cloud-covered Kowloon Peak sparks comparisons to Mount Fuji
21-04-2025 10:55 HKT
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
09-09-2026 05:37 HKT
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
09-09-2026 00:48 HKT