Morning Recap - September 9, 2026

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Hong Kong's first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89

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Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first chief executive and a former vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, died on Tuesday night at the age of 89.

Jiang Zemin's handshake, policy storms and 'foot pain' exit: the defining moments of Tung Chee-hwa's turbulent tenure

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive who passed away at 89, left behind a legacy of significant policies and controversies during his eight years in office.

Tung Chee-hwa: From shipping magnate to HKSAR's first leader

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's first Chief Executive who passed away on Tuesday, was born into one of the city's wealthiest families as the eldest son of the late shipping magnate Tung Chao-yung.

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Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive and former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, passed away at the age of 89. As a former vice-national leader, attention has turned to whether he will receive a state funeral.

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Tung Chee-hwa's shipping empire: Orient Overseas sold for $33.8 billion in 2017

Tung Chee-hwa's family shipping empire, Orient Overseas, once one of the world's largest shipping groups, was sold for about HK$33.8 billion in 2017, marking the family's complete exit from the shipping industry.

Tung Chee-hwa's memorable quotes: A look back at HK's first Chief Executive

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89, left behind a legacy of memorable sayings during his eight years in office.

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CY Leung mourns Tung Chee-hwa, praises his contributions to HK

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, according to sources.

Driver killed after car crashes into central divider in Fanling

A driver died on Tuesday night after his car crashed into a central divider on Pak Wo Road in Fanling and left him trapped unconscious inside the vehicle.

Customs seizes $13m in drugs at HK airport in 3 passenger cases, 2 from Bangkok flights

Hong Kong Customs arrested three incoming passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday in three separate drug trafficking cases, seizing about 25 kilogrammes of suspected ketamine and 13kg of suspected cannabis buds with a total estimated market value of about HK$13 million.

World/China News

Trump directs GSA to take steps to remove Canadian goods from agency lists

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is directing the General Services Administration to work with the U.S. Trade Representative to take steps to remove Canadian-origin products from the agency's Multiple Award Schedules unless Ottawa restores "full and fair reciprocity" for American farmers and companies.

Photo: Reuters

US Treasury ratchets up pressure on Iran with sweeping new aviation sanctions

The United States on Tuesday issued 36 Iran-related sanctions targeting the country's aviation sector and other companies as part of a broad push to escalate economic pressure on Tehran as the war in the Middle East has moved into a seventh month.

Air traffic control issue disrupts flights at major UK airports

Flights at major British airports were disrupted on Tuesday by a technical fault at air traffic control provider NATS, the latest in a series of failures that renewed questions about the resilience of Britain's aviation infrastructure.

Photo: Reuters

Archbishop Andrea Ding Yang consecrated as head of Chongqing Archdiocese

Andrea Ding Yang, a 44-year-old native of Chongqing, was consecrated as Archbishop of Chongqing at a ceremony in the city's Yuzhong district on Tuesday, marking the fourth episcopal ordination in mainland China in just over a month.

Finance

S&P 500 falls as AI worries hit software makers

The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, with Salesforce and other software makers losing ground, while hostilities in the Middle East lifted oil prices and investors awaited inflation data that could affect the chance of an interest rate hike.

Sport

Real punish Inter errors, Haaland double lifts Man City

Real Madrid punished two costly Inter Milan mistakes to win their Champions League opener 2-1 on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde scoring and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois keeping the visitors at bay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Wealth for good: how Hong Kong's philanthropic engine can bridge the inequality divide

Highlighting the city's ambition to become a premier international philanthropic center, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki outlined a vital pillar of Hong Kong's social architecture: the territory now hosts over 11,000 tax-exempt charitable bodies, with approved annual donations exceeding US$1.5 billion (HK$11.7 billion) and more than 400 new philanthropic organizations established in the past year alone.

Opinion

Heard, not judged: helping teens cope without added pressure | Health Decoder | Dr Eugene Yeung Yu-hang

Many parents find it hard to watch their teenager struggle. Whether it's academic stress, friendship difficulties, anxiety or mood issues, a parent's instinct is often to step in and fix it for them as soon as possible. Yet what seems like supportive parenting might feel like invalidation or pressure for many teenagers.

Hong Kong Phil season opens with Beethoven's Pastoral, Strauss' Elektra | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra begins its 2026/27 season on September 16 and 17 with a program that places pastoral serenity beside operatic extremity – and quietly frames a major institutional transition.