Customs seizes $13m in drugs at HK airport in 3 passenger cases, 2 from Bangkok flights

Hong Kong Customs arrested three incoming passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday in three separate drug trafficking cases, seizing about 25 kilogrammes of suspected ketamine and 13kg of suspected cannabis buds with a total estimated market value of about HK$13 million.

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In the first case, a 48-year-old mainland male passenger arriving from Bangkok was found with about 3kg of suspected cannabis buds, valued at about HK$700,000, in his carry-on suitcase.

In the second case, a 23-year-old Taiwan male passenger arriving from Barcelona was found with about 25kg of suspected ketamine, valued at about HK$10 million, in his checked-in suitcase.

In the third case, a 37-year-old mainland female passenger arriving from Bangkok via Manila was found with about 10kg of suspected cannabis buds, valued at about HK$2.3 million, in her checked-in luggage.

All three have been charged with drug trafficking and will appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday.