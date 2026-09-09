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Heard, not judged: helping teens cope without added pressure | Health Decoder | Dr Eugene Yeung Yu-hang

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1 hour ago
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Many parents find it hard to watch their teenager struggle. Whether it's academic stress, friendship difficulties, anxiety or mood issues, a parent's instinct is often to step in and fix it for them as soon as possible. Yet what seems like supportive parenting might feel like invalidation or pressure for many teenagers.

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The first simple step but often overlooked approach is to listen without judgement. In my clinical work with adolescents, many yearned to feel understood before advice was offered. When a teenager shares a problem, resist the urge to minimize it, compare it with others or offer immediate solutions. "Others have it worse than you" or "you're overreacting" might sound reassuring to some parents but in fact leave a young person feeling unheard or misunderstood. "That sounds really difficult" can open a conversation.

Parents should also be cautious about comparisons. Remarks such as "your cousin did better" with an intention to motivate might sound like criticism. If every family conversation revolves around a review of their grades and achievements, home may stop feeling like a refuge or a secure base that's crucial for the teenager's development.

The basics matter too: adequate sleep, regular exercise, sensible technology use, and time together without an agenda. Teenagers learn healthy coping not only from what parents say, but also from what parents do.

Mental health difficulties in teenagers are not uncommon. A large local study found that nearly one in four children and adolescents in Hong Kong had a diagnosable mental disorder within the previous year. Persistent sadness, anxiety, irritability, withdrawal or declining school performance deserve attention. Seeking professional help is not a sign of parenting failure; it is a responsible step.

The goal is not to eliminate stress or challenges from your child's life, but to raise an individual with enough resilience to cope with inevitable challenges that may arise when transitioning into adulthood, and to realize that their home will always be a place where they are heard, supported and valued.

Dr Eugene Yeung Yu-hang, Specialist in Psychiatry

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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