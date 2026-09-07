Tung Chee-hwa's memorable quotes: A look back at HK's first Chief Executive

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Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89, left behind a legacy of memorable sayings during his eight years in office. Here is a look back at some of his most notable remarks.
This was a phrase Tung frequently used after the handover, often repeated at public events and official functions. It became one of his signature remarks.
Tung's response in July 2000 when asked whether the controversial 85,000 flats policy would be revised. The policy, which aimed to build 85,000 flats annually to stabilise property prices, was a major talking point during his tenure.
Tung's lengthy response in the Legislative Council on May 15, 2003, when addressing criticism from legislators who accused him of "running down" Hong Kong.
Tung's remark when legislator Albert Chan questioned whether he disagreed with the central government's handling of the SARS epidemic, which saw some officials dismissed. Tung was asked whether Hong Kong should follow suit.
Tung's response to late legislator Szeto Wah, who asked him to explain the difference between "naive" and "shallow" during a 2003 question-and-answer session. Tung added: "I wouldn't dare to teach you... A naive person is just naive, a shallow person is shallow."
Tung's response when asked about RTHK's "Headliner" programme, which had satirised his policy address for failing to alleviate public hardship.
Tung's only response to the media during the three days following the July 1, 2003 march, in which 500,000 people took to the streets. The brief greeting became symbolic of his approach to handling the political crisis.
Tung's response in 2003 when asked by reporters about calls for his resignation. The remark reflected the political pressure he faced after the massive protest.
Tung's words in his 2004 policy address, reflecting his approach to handling Hong Kong's relationship with the central government.
A moment from a press conference on January 20, 2015, when Tung asked a reporter from China Daily to introduce himself. The exchange drew laughter, though some later noted Tung had actually said "What's your surname, Mr Chan, right?" as a confirmation, but the latter words were too soft to be heard by most present.
Tung's lighthearted remarks during a 2005 policy address when the teleprompter malfunctioned, causing a brief interruption.
Tung's response in February 2002 when legislator Yeung Sum accused him of favouring business interests. The quote later became one of his most frequently cited remarks.