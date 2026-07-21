CY Leung mourns Tung Chee-hwa, praises his contributions to HK

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, according to sources.

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Leung hailed Tung's leadership in establishing the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and its government, noting that Tung had been entrusted with great confidence by the central government in implementing the "one country, two systems" principle.

Leung also praised Tung's foresight in planning Hong Kong's long-term development and addressing deep-seated livelihood issues, describing him as a model of kindness and reason.