logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Air traffic control issue disrupts flights at major UK airports

WORLD
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Flights at major British airports were disrupted on Tuesday by a technical fault at air traffic control provider NATS, the latest in a series of failures that renewed questions about the resilience of Britain's aviation infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The cancellation of hundreds of flights and delays to hundreds more renews scrutiny on NATS three years after a flight-plan processing failure caused even more widespread disruption.

As passengers waited for information in departure halls across the country on Tuesday, airlines questioned whether the country's air traffic control system was fit for purpose.

NATS said at 1934 BST (1834 GMT) that the issue, which had impacted its flight data processing system, has been resolved. It had earlier said that "safety was not compromised."

"Recovery from today’s system issue has taken longer than we had hoped. Our system issue is now resolved, we are operating normally and working as hard as possible to clear the backlog of flights," NATS said on X.

Photo: Reuters

HUNDREDS OF FLIGHTS DELAYED AND MANY CANCELLED

Close to a thousand flights were disrupted on Tuesday, including to and from the largest UK airport, Heathrow.

Data on flight-tracking platform FlightAware said some 490 departures were delayed at six airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Luton, Edinburgh and Bristol as of 1518 GMT.

Some 525 arrivals at those six airports were either cancelled or delayed, the website data shows.

At Heathrow, 38 of 661 scheduled arrivals had been cancelled or were unable to operate, according to aviation analytics company Cirium. British Airways ICAG.L was the most affected carrier at the airport, cancelling 16 of 333 scheduled departures.

EUROPE'S TRAFFIC-FILLED SKIES

Air traffic control is a tightly timed system in Europe's extremely busy skies.

Aviation analyst John Strickland said the consequences of even a relatively short outage can be severe because delays quickly cascade through tightly scheduled airline networks.

"A few hours of outage may on the face of it sound limited but the impact is enormous when a substantial number of airports across the UK are affected," Strickland said.

Ryanair RYA.I said more than 65,000 of its passengers had been affected by delays of up to eight hours and that it had cancelled more than 50 flights, calling on NATS Chief Executive Martin Rolfe to resign.

"How many more failures do passengers have to suffer before overpaid failure NATS CEO, Martin Rolfe, accepts responsibility for his repeated mismanagement and resigns?" Ryanair Chief Operating Officer Neal McMahon said.

NATS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McMahon's statement.

Wizz Air WIZZ.L also called for urgent reform of the air traffic controller, saying airlines, passengers and airports should not continue to bear the consequences of recurring system failures.

"A critical national infrastructure provider should not repeatedly bring the aviation system to a standstill. NATS is simply not fit for purpose in its current form," Wizz Air said.

Britain's aviation regulator said it would expect NATS to share a full report of Tuesday's incident.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it would then consider whether any further steps need to be taken to secure the reliability of the UK's air traffic control system.

In 2024, the CAA said NATS needed to review its contingency plans for outages after the automatic processing of flight plans had malfunctioned a year earlier, causing chaos across Britain's airports.

Airline bosses said that outage had cost them over £100 million ($135.49 million) in refunds and compensation.

In July last year, a radar-related technical issue in Britain's air traffic control system disrupted flights for over four hours at major airports in London and elsewhere, including Heathrow.

Reuters

UK airport disrupt

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/ File Photo
Apple's Ternus faces AI test as foldable iPhone takes center stage
WORLD
9 hours ago
Flowers amongst the names on the North Pool at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, U.S., August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
25 years after 9/11, Americans fear domestic extremists more than foreign attacks
WORLD
10 hours ago
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status
WORLD
11 hours ago
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Macron urges EU ban on social media for under-15s in letter to Von der Leyen
WORLD
11 hours ago
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP People recover their belongings in the aftermath of flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 8, 2026.
Nepal glacier saw exceptional heat before collapse caused deadly floods: researcher
WORLD
11 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he speaks with reporters, on the day of his address to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo
Netanyahu under fire over report UAE warned of October 7 attack
WORLD
12 hours ago
A drone view shows the new Israeli settlement of Maale Arugot, on the day of its inauguration ceremony in Gush Etzion, Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/ Dedi Hayun
UK to sanction Israeli West Bank settlements in support for two-state solution
WORLD
12 hours ago
Members of the Nepal Army search and rescue team carry a survivor they rescued alive after he had been trapped inside a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project following devastating floods and mudslides that struck the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, Nepal, September 4, 2026. Nepal Army/Handout via REUTERS
Nepal rescue focused on workers trapped in three tunnels
WORLD
14 hours ago
South Korea's Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment Kim Sung-hwan checks data of the Han River Flood Control Office's flood forecasting system after an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea's power demand set to soar on AI boom as nation weighs expanding nuclear energy
WORLD
14 hours ago
Jean-Luc Bragato (C), departmental delegate of the Alliance Police Nationale union, makes a statement outside the Musee Renoir after four paintings, together valued at nine million euros, were stolen in an early-morning break-in, with one recovered nearby and two suspects still at large, in Cagnes-sur-Mer on September 8, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
Thieves steal works worth $10 mn from France Renoir museum: mayor
WORLD
14 hours ago
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT
Instagram@sara_khaliifa
Egyptian TV presenter Sarah Khalifa sentenced to death in drug trafficking case
WORLD
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.