Trump directs GSA to take steps to remove Canadian goods from agency lists

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is directing the General Services Administration to work with the U.S. Trade Representative to take steps to remove Canadian-origin products from the agency's Multiple Award Schedules unless Ottawa restores "full and fair reciprocity" for American farmers and companies.

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“The Canadian Government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“I am hereby directing the GSA, working with the USTR, to take all necessary steps to REMOVE Canadian-origin products from GSA’s Multiple Award Schedules unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies,” he said, in a fresh escalation of a trade dispute between the two countries.

The Canadian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Reuters