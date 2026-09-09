Trump directs GSA to take steps to remove Canadian goods from agency lists

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Trump says Canada's Bombardier cannot sell in US unless it builds there
08-09-2026 07:20 HKT
Iran to tackle economic issues, says further attacks will be 'more painful'
07-09-2026 05:14 HKT
Judge reinforces order barring immediate work on Trump arch in Washington
05-09-2026 17:40 HKT
Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
05-09-2026 15:23 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Trump sends envoys to Moscow, Kyiv with new plan to 'end war'
05-09-2026 13:13 HKT
Trump grants clemency to 30 people, White House pardon czar says
05-09-2026 11:54 HKT
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT