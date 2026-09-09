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WORLD

Trump directs GSA to take steps to remove Canadian goods from agency lists

WORLD
51 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is directing the General Services Administration to work with the U.S. Trade Representative to take steps to remove Canadian-origin products from the agency's Multiple Award Schedules unless Ottawa restores "full and fair reciprocity" for American farmers and companies.

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“The Canadian Government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“I am hereby directing the GSA, working with the USTR, to take all necessary steps to REMOVE Canadian-origin products from GSA’s Multiple Award Schedules unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies,” he said, in a fresh escalation of a trade dispute between the two countries.

The Canadian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

TrumpCanadian goods

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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