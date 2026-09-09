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Hong Kong Phil season opens with Beethoven's Pastoral, Strauss' Elektra | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

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1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra begins its 2026/27 season on September 16 and 17 with a program that places pastoral serenity beside operatic extremity – and quietly frames a major institutional transition.

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At the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall, Austrian conductor Manfred Honeck will lead Beethoven's Symphony No 6, Pastoral, and Richard Strauss' Elektra Suite, in an arrangement by Honeck and Czech conductor and arranger Tomas Ille.

It is an astutely chosen curtain-raiser: a journey from nature as a source of comfort to the human psyche under unbearable pressure.

The concert arrives at the start of the first season of Finnish conductor Tarmo Peltokoski's music directorship.

Peltokoski's own inaugural concerts follow in November with Mahler's Symphony No 8. They will mark the orchestra's first performances of the work and bring its long Mahler cycle to a close.

Honeck's return gives the opening night added weight. A trusted collaborator, he sets the tone for a season of 35 orchestral programs, international debuts, new commissions, and tours to mainland China and Europe.

The pairing also neatly signals the orchestra's dual priorities: fidelity to the central European canon and a taste for theatrical, high-impact programming.

The season also marks the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover, with concerts and artistic events planned across five cities in the Greater Bay Area to share world-class music and build closer cultural ties.

Beethoven's Pastoral, first performed in 1808, unfolds in five movements as a vivid journey: arrival in the countryside, a scene by a brook, a village celebration, a storm, and a final hymn of gratitude.

Its lasting power lies in how it turns natural details – birdsong, running water and thunder – into more than decorative effects, expanding the expressive possibilities of the symphony itself.

Then comes the shock of Strauss. Honeck and Ille's Elektra Suite condenses the 1909 opera's immense orchestral force into a concentrated dramatic statement. Inspired by the ancient Greek story of Elektra, Clytemnestra and Orest, it summons a world of trauma, vengeance and fevered release, showcasing the orchestra's color, weight and precision. That contrast makes the program a bold statement of intent.

Under Peltokoski, the HK Phil's coming season promises scale, ambition and international reach.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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