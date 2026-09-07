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CHINA

Archbishop Andrea Ding Yang consecrated as head of Chongqing Archdiocese

CHINA
39 mins ago
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Andrea Ding Yang, a 44-year-old native of Chongqing, was consecrated as Archbishop of Chongqing at a ceremony in the city's Yuzhong district on Tuesday, marking the fourth episcopal ordination in mainland China in just over a month.

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The consecration was confirmed by the Vatican's Fides news agency, which said Pope Leo XIV had appointed Ding on July 28, with his candidacy approved within the framework of the Holy See-China Provisional Agreement.

The ceremony was presided over by Bishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing, chairman of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association. About 350 people, including priests, nuns and lay representatives, attended.

Ding was born on September 16, 1981, in Hechuan district, Chongqing. He studied philosophy and theology at the Beijing Catholic Seminary from 2000 to 2006 and was ordained a priest in May 2007. From 2009 to 2011, he lived in Macau, studying theology at the University of Saint Joseph. He also studied in Rome in 2014.

His consecration follows those of Bishop Joseph Chang Yanfeng in Chifeng and Bishop Francis Xavier Duan Yongkun in Bayannur in July, and Bishop Paolo Liu Honggang in Datong on August 31.

Ding YangCatholic bishop Chongqing Sino-Vatican relations

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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