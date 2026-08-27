Morning Recap - August 27, 2026

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Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes

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All morning and full-day schools have suspended classes today due to the red rainstorm warning signal currently in force, the Education Bureau announced.

Customs seizes $15m in ketamine at airport in 2 passenger drug busts

Hong Kong Customs arrested three passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday in two separate drug trafficking cases, seizing about 38 kilogrammes of suspected ketamine with an estimated market value of about HK$15 million.

Power bank fire in Cheung Sha Wan flat leaves 3 hospitalised, 4 cats dead

A power bank caught fire at a flat on the ninth floor of Shek Chuk House, So Uk Estate in Cheung Sha Wan early on Thursday morning, prompting the evacuation of about 150 residents.

Driver arrested for drink-driving after car flips on Princess Margaret Road

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his car flipped over on Princess Margaret Road in Hung Hom on Wednesday night.

Customs seizes $8.3m worth of illicit cigarettes in Tsing Yi flat, arrests 28-year-old man

Hong Kong Customs seized about 1.86 million suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of HK$8.3 million and a duty value of HK$6.1 million at a private housing estate in Tsing Yi on Wednesday, arresting a 28-year-old local man.

World/China

Hundreds missing after flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, 157 bodies recovered

Hundreds remain missing after a flood hit the Nepal-Tibet border, with 157 bodies recovered so far.

Photo: Reuters

Survivor tells of fleeing to rooftop as mudslide destroys homes and knocks out 430MW of power capacity

A survivor described fleeing to a rooftop as a mudslide destroyed homes and knocked out 430MW of power capacity.

Photo: AFP

Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle US lawsuits over children's social media addiction

Meta Platforms META.O will pay up to US$18 billion over the next decade and strictly limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram under an agreement with nearly all U.S. states to resolve claims it designed those social media platforms to addict children.

Chinese tourist, pilot killed in paragliding crash in Turkey

A Chinese tourist and a local pilot were killed on Wednesday morning when their tandem paraglider crashed into steep rocks shortly after take-off in Fethiye, a popular coastal resort in southwestern Turkey.

X@tv100

Market

Wall Street stocks end tad lower after hot inflation data ahead of Nvidia earnings

Wall Street's main indexes closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a U.S. inflation reading came in hotter than expected, while many investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of AI bellwether Nvidia's earnings later in the day.

Nvidia forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, fails to ignite shares

Nvidia's NVDA.O quarterly revenue more than doubled and the chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, signaling that demand for its AI chips continued unabated.

Editorial

Anchoring global commerce: how Hong Kong can sustain its aviation cargo crown

For the 15th time since 2010, Hong Kong International Airport has been named the world's busiest cargo hub by Airports Council International, processing over 5 million tonnes of freight annually.

Opinion

Echoes of eternity: a fond farewell to pharaohs and a new golden chapter | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

In just a few days, the curtain will fall on one of the most monumental exhibitions Hong Kong has hosted in decades: Ancient Egypt Unveiled at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Postcard from Saint Pierre and Miquelon | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan

Drop a pinpoint right off the Canadian coast to find a literal slice of France. Although I have traveled extensively across mainland France, visiting an overseas territory felt quite surreal.

Saint Pierre et Miquelon 1