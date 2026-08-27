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Echoes of eternity: a fond farewell to pharaohs and a new golden chapter | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

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2 hours ago
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In just a few days, the curtain will fall on one of the most monumental exhibitions Hong Kong has hosted in decades: Ancient Egypt Unveiled at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Over an exhilarating nine months, this showcase welcomed more than 550,000 visitors from Hong Kong, mainland China, and across the globe. Guests embarked on a mesmerizing voyage through 3,000 years of antiquity, enriched by elegant curation, expert-led tours, and vibrant educational activities. Carrying home cherished souvenirs, visitors ensured this profound cultural engagement – unrivalled in Hong Kong for at least a decade – would remain forever etched in their memories.

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As the sun sets on this extraordinary event, we bid a bittersweet farewell to the majestic Land of Pharaohs, the golden world of Tutankhamun, and the whispered secrets of the Saqqara necropolis.

These 250 spectacular treasures are now returning home, gently closing a magnificent historical chapter in our halls.

Yet, the magic of the Nile refuses to fade entirely. If you long for antiquity's allure, a gleaming echo remains in Gallery 8. Running until October 19, 2026, Treasures of Global Jewellery from The Metropolitan Museum of Art: The Body Transformed explores how personal adornment elevates the human spirit. Within this sweeping global tapestry, breathtaking Egyptian masterpieces patiently await your discovery.

Here, you can marvel at the Middle Kingdom's Broad Collar of Senebtisi, a radiant web of gold, carnelian, and turquoise. Feel the protective grace of the glass-inlaid bronze Aegis of Isis, and discover intimate artifacts from the Tomb of the Three Foreign Wives of Thutmose III. Encounter the Heart Scarab of Manuwai, alongside delicate melon beads and a boldly striking faience armlet. Finally, witness the ethereal fragility of shimmering sheet-gold sandals, footwear crafted not to tread mortal earth, but solely to stride into a golden eternity.

Though the grand exhibition departs, these radiant jewels ensure Egypt's immortal beauty continues to mesmerize us.

Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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