Survivor tells of fleeing to rooftop as mudslide destroys homes and knocks out 430MW of power capacity

Catastrophic flash floods and mudslides along the Bhote Koshi River in northern Nepal on Wednesday have killed nearly 100 people, with hundreds more residents and tourists missing, as villages were engulfed by mud, rocks and torrential water.

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In Vidhur, one of the worst-hit villages, a woman named Deepika said she was washing dishes when the floodwaters suddenly surged in. She shouted for her family to climb onto the roof, saving their lives, but their home and all belongings were swallowed by mud. "All we have left are the clothes we are wearing," she said.

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The flood, triggered upstream near the Tibet border, swept through Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading, destroying roads, bridges, homes, power lines and hydropower projects. Twelve hydropower projects were affected, with some 430 megawatts of capacity impacted.

Nepal's military and police have deployed helicopters, drones and ground teams for search operations. Authorities warned that further flooding is possible.