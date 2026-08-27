Power bank fire in Cheung Sha Wan flat leaves 3 hospitalised, 4 cats dead

A power bank caught fire at a flat on the ninth floor of Shek Chuk House, So Uk Estate in Cheung Sha Wan early on Thursday morning, prompting the evacuation of about 150 residents.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The fire broke out around 2.51am. Firefighters arrived with one hose and one breathing apparatus team, deploying a ladder to battle the blaze. The fire was extinguished at 3.29am.

+ 2

Three residents were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties or dizziness. Firefighters rescued four cats from the flat, but all were pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts.

A resident surnamed Lam said she opened her door to find thick smoke in the corridor and stayed inside her unit with a towel blocking the door gap until firefighters arrived with smoke hoods to help her and her cat escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.