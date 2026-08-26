Night Recap - August 26, 2026

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HK sets Sept 16 for joint release of 5-year blueprint and Policy Address

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Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the HKSAR will be published on September 16, and the 2026 Policy Address will be released on the same day, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Wednesday.

No lead poisoning cases in infants detected after Dutch-formula scare

The Department of Health confirmed that no cases of lead poisoning in infants or young children resulting from the consumption of a Dutch-made powdered formula batch have been detected, following clinical assessments of 237 children.

RTHK senior news editor sentenced to 160 hours of community service over upskirting

A 57-year-old assistant chief assignment editor for Radio Television Hong Kong was sentenced to 160 hours of community service at West Kowloon Magistrates' Court today after pleading guilty to filming up a woman's skirt.

Phase two of Dongguan spallation neutron source targets 2029 completion

Phase two construction of the China Spallation Neutron Source in Dongguan is expected to be completed in 2029 to further boost high-quality tech development and integration across the Greater Bay Area.

Hainan-Wenchang space hub looks beyond rockets to research boost from HK

Hainan’s commercial space firms are seeking deeper ties with Hong Kong, eyeing its rich research capabilities to accelerate their industrial push into orbit.

Business Today

KT Marina II releases price list for 138 units, starting at HK$5.6m after discounts

KT Marina II in Kai Tak released its latest price list for 138 units on Wednesday, with discounted prices starting at HK$5.6 million.

FWD first half net profit surges over 15 times, shares up

FWD Group (1828) recorded a 15.5 times surge in first-half net profit to US$165 million (HK$1.29 billion), sending the insurer’s shares up by 5 percent.

Apple supplier Sunny Optical first half 2026 net profit rises 9.9 percent to 1.81 bln yuan

Chinese optical components manufacturer Sunny Optical Technology (2382) posted a 9.9 percent year on year rise in net profit to 1.81 billion yuan (HK$11.55 billion) for the first half of 2026, mainly attributed to an increase in gross profit.

China Overseas Land & Investmentnet profit falls 18.24pc to 7.03 bn yuan

China Overseas Land & Investment (0688) saw a net profit of 7.03 billion yuan (HK$8.2 million), falling 18.24 percent year-on-year for the six months ended June 30.

Chinese tax authorities require over 100 mainland-listed firms to pay 7.7 bln yuan overdue tax

Over 100 mainland-listed firms were ordered to pay back about 7.7 billion yuan (HK$8.98 billion) in taxes and late fees in the first half of this year as Chinese tax authorities stepped up efforts to recover unpaid taxes, exceeding the total recovered amount since President Xi Jinping took office in 2012, Bloomberg reported.

World/China

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

Dolly Parton was around six when she wrote her first song: "Little Tiny Tasseltop," an ode to her corncob doll with corn-silk hair. Her mother stored it preciously in a shoebox.

China's Xi to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, visit Egypt, ministry says

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, as part of a state visit there and then to Egypt from August 30 to September 3, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Six Chinese nationals among seven killed in Russian gas plant fire

Six Chinese nationals were killed and nine more are missing after a fire broke out at a gas chemical complex in Russia's far eastern Amur region, the plant said on Wednesday.

Trump administration issues pause on visa appointments for applicants worldwide

President Donald Trump's administration has issued a pause on visa appointments for applicants around the world during an ongoing immigration crackdown by the U.S. government in the Republican leader's second term in the White House.

Deadly flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, hundreds unaccounted for

Massive flooding near the border with Tibet killed at least 19 people in Nepal on Wednesday, but hundreds of tourists were still out of contact hours after the disaster hit.