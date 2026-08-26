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NEWS

HK sets Sept 16 for joint release of 5-year blueprint and Policy Address

NEWS
15 mins ago
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Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the HKSAR will be published on September 16, and the 2026 Policy Address will be released on the same day, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Wednesday.

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Lee announced at a press conference after visiting Sham Shui Po to gather public opinions on the upcoming Policy Address and the five-year plan.

He said the feedback collected from citizens during the visit will help formulate the upcoming Policy Address, and noted that more than 17,000 suggestions were received for the Policy Address and five-year plan during the consultation period.

Lee explained that releasing the two documents on the same day will help the public better understand the inextricable links between them.

He said the Five-Year Plan serves as a blueprint for Hong Kong’s economic and social development over the next five years, providing forward-looking guidance and direction. The Policy Address functions as the Chief Executive’s annual report to implement the plan, outlining the key policy priorities for the year in light of the actual situation, he added.

The city leader also revealed that various indicators will be set out as annual milestones. The Policy Address for the year will continue to work toward realising the blueprint, taking into account the international environment, economic projections, and the latest developments to shape policy initiatives, priorities, and major projects.

Hong KongFive-Year PlanPolicy Address

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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