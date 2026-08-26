Phase two of Dongguan spallation neutron source targets 2029 completion

Phase two construction of the China Spallation Neutron Source in Dongguan is expected to be completed in 2029 to further boost high-quality tech development and integration across the Greater Bay Area.

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The facility is the first of its kind in the nation and the fourth pulsed spallation neutron source in the world, focusing on basic research, major national demands, industrial innovation and tech integration with Hong Kong and Macau since it opened in 2018.

Tong Xin, head of the Sample Environment Group and Polarized Neutron Group at the China Spallation Neutron Source, stated that phase two construction is currently underway, running from January 2024 to October 2029.

He added that the center hopes to collaborate with Hong Kong and Macau to use neutrons and light sources as complementary technologies to detect microscopic matter.

The facility has long maintained deep cooperation with universities and research institutes in Hong Kong and Macau.

Currently, seven regional universities, including the University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong and the University of Macau, have utilized the facility to conduct 131 cutting-edge experimental projects.

In addition, the Dongguan facility has hosted two former Hong Kong chief executives, Leung Chun-ying and Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, as well as delegations from local political, business and academic sectors, including the Legislative Council.

"We hope to have the opportunity to invite Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu to visit and provide guidance," Tong said.