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NEWS

Pakistani man robbed after knife attack in Hung Hom

NEWS
33 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A 50-year-old Pakistani man was attacked and robbed on Wednesday morning (Aug 26) in Hung Hom after being lured to an apartment by a woman, police said.

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According to police, the victim was conducting a clothing transaction with the woman at the intersection of Ma Tau Wai Road and Sheung Heung Road when she later led him to a nearby apartment.

Three men then attacked him with their hands and knives, forced him to make a bank transfer and stole his bag, which contained a mobile phone, cash and bank cards.

The woman and the three men fled the scene afterward, police said.

The victim reported the incident at around 4am. Officers arrived at the scene and found him conscious with injuries to his hands, feet and back.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The total value of the stolen items is still being assessed.

The case has been classified as robbery and is being handled by the Kowloon City District Crime Squad. No arrests have been made.

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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