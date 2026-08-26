No lead poisoning cases in infants detected after Dutch-formula scare

The Department of Health confirmed that no cases of lead poisoning in infants or young children resulting from the consumption of a Dutch-made powdered formula batch have been detected, following clinical assessments of 237 children.

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The department set up a special hotline on July 26 after Macau authorities detected lead levels in Frisolac Prestige Stage 1 Infant Formula (800 grams) that may exceed the permissible limit. The affected batch had been distributed in local markets.

As of noon on Wednesday, the hotline and Maternal and Child Health Centres had received 762 relevant enquiries. Of these, 446 infants and young children were referred to the Hospital Authority for further examinations and follow-up based on individual circumstances.

Among those referred, 237 infants underwent clinical assessments. The results showed they were generally in good health and showed no signs of lead poisoning.

The remaining cases had not yet been assessed mainly because some parents chose not to proceed with further evaluation, while a small number of cases are still pending.

“According to the Centre for Food Safety, it has stepped up the surveillance of lead content in powdered infant and follow-up formula in the market. To date, no cases have been found to exceed Hong Kong's statutory standard for lead,” according to the department.

As call volumes have dropped significantly in recent weeks, the hotline will close at 6pm this Friday (Aug 28).

Health officials advised parents to seek medical attention as soon as possible if they notice any illness or suspicious symptoms in their infants. Guidance on switching to alternative formula remains available on the department’s website.