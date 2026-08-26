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NEWS

Police officer accidentally discharges firearm at Mong Kok base

NEWS
41 mins ago
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A male police officer under Emergency Unit Kowloon West accidentally discharged his service firearm while loading it at the police base in Mong Kok on Tuesday. No one was injured.

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The incident occurred at around 11pm on Tuesday at the West Kowloon Regional Emergency Unit base.

The officer was loading ammunition into his firearm when a round was discharged. 

Police said the force has strict regulations on the use of its equipment.

The case is being followed up by the West Kowloon Regional Emergency Unit.

policeEmergency Unit Kowloon West

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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