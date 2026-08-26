Police officer accidentally discharges firearm at Mong Kok base

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Singapore police say they are looking into iron ore trader Radiant World
20-08-2026 11:02 HKT
Vietnam police address ex-politician's car crash that killed a teenager
19-08-2026 15:16 HKT
Police arrest eight in $6.2 million ‘sugar daddy’ dating scam
10-08-2026 18:12 HKT
'Explosion' reported at Japan shopping mall after quake: police
28-07-2026 18:19 HKT
UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences
17-07-2026 18:02 HKT
Japan family finds bear in kitchen, calls police
15-07-2026 13:51 HKT
Vietnam police bust $133 mn World Cup betting rings
07-07-2026 13:25 HKT
Eight Thai monks killed after boy drives truck into procession: police
02-07-2026 18:35 HKT
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
25-08-2026 12:58 HKT