Police officer accidentally discharges firearm at Mong Kok base

A male police officer under Emergency Unit Kowloon West accidentally discharged his service firearm while loading it at the police base in Mong Kok on Tuesday. No one was injured.

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The incident occurred at around 11pm on Tuesday at the West Kowloon Regional Emergency Unit base.

The officer was loading ammunition into his firearm when a round was discharged.

Police said the force has strict regulations on the use of its equipment.

The case is being followed up by the West Kowloon Regional Emergency Unit.