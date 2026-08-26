Government expands residential and leisure plan for ex-Lamma quarry site

The proposed development of the Ex-Lamma Quarry Area into a leisure resort facility featuring water sports and yacht berths is attractive as the island lies within a traditional yachting area and aligns with cross-border yacht travel policies, according to surveyor Victor Ng Pak-kin.

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The Development Bureau invited expressions of interest in April last year for the site’s use as a resort and outdoor recreation facility, receiving a total of 22 responses.

In a document submitted recently to the Islands District Council, the bureau said it reviewed market feedback and revised last year’s consultation plan accordingly.

To improve the project’s financial return, the residential development density was raised from between 0.8 and 2.4 times to no more than 3 times, increasing the total gross floor area by 12 percent to 152,300 square meters compared with the earlier plan.

The 25-hectare site on the northern coast of Sok Kwu Wan, which includes a five-hectare man-made lake, will expand its residential component from 1,100 to 1,200 units, accommodating around 3,400 residents.

The total gross floor area for tourism and leisure facilities will also increase by 13 percent to 47,400 square meters to enhance the project’s financial viability. This would include resort villas, a hotel, and water-based activities such as kayaking, paddleboarding, and sailing.

A multipurpose centre is also planned near the proposed public ferry pier, featuring restaurants, retail outlets, and other daily amenities.

On the western side of the development, low-density residential units will be built alongside an 11-hectare yacht harbor providing 150 to 200 berths for vessels measuring 10 to 50 meters. Supporting facilities and a commercial area will be provided on land.

Ng said the project aligns with government initiatives, including the southbound travel policy for mainland yachts to boost marine tourism. He added that Lamma Island’s prime location within a traditional yachting area near southern Hong Kong Island creates strong demand for more berthing spots, making the project particularly attractive.

Ng added that operating as a public resort rather than a private yacht club would allow the development to match the scale of Kau Sai Chau and offer a wider range of activities.

However, Tommy Ho Wai-lok, chairman of the Hong Kong Yachting Association, said yacht owners may be hesitant to berth there due to heavy cargo ship traffic in surrounding waters and competition from the nearby Aberdeen Marina Club.