Consumer watchdog finds drone retail staff lack regulatory knowledge

The Consumer Council has uncovered a lack of awareness among retail staff regarding drone regulations, with some salespeople mistakenly believing the restricted devices are merely toys.

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Staff of the watchdog recently visited 17 shops selling small unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones, while posing as regular consumers.

They found that not a single store displayed information regarding the Small Unmanned Aircraft Order, and frontline staff showed a mixed understanding of the legal requirements.

Staff at certain electronics chain stores simply advised customers to look up the regulations on their own, while a salesperson at one department store admitted they were not very clear about the legal requirements.

Furthermore, a staff member at a toy chain store mistakenly believed that small drones were just toys and had no idea they were subject to statutory restrictions.

The watchdog urged the industry to step up training for frontline staff and clearly display regulatory information inside their shops to help consumers fully understand the legal requirements and make more informed purchasing decisions.