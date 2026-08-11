Morning Recap - August 11, 2026

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Japanese woman robbed in Tsim Sha Tsui hotel room, $15,000 stolen

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A 19-year-old Japanese woman was robbed in her Tsim Sha Tsui hotel room on Monday night after a man forced his way in and stole about HK$15,000 in cash, police said.

Patrick Tse's ashes placed at Po Fook Hill, joining late friends Leslie Cheung and Lydia Shum

Screen legend Patrick Tse, who died of pneumonia last month at the age of 89, has been laid to rest at Po Fook Hill, where his ashes now rest alongside those of his late friends Leslie Cheung, Lydia Shum and Roman Tam, according to a TVB Entertainment News report.

Michelle Wai scoops best actress at Hundred Flowers awards for ‘The Last Dance’

Hong Kong actress Michelle Wai won the Best Actress award at the 38th Hundred Flowers Awards in Beijing on Monday for her role in the Hong Kong film "The Last Dance," while mainland star Yi Yangqianxi clinched the Best Actor title by a narrow margin of just five votes over veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai.

Foreign man stabbed in Lok Ma Chau, police hunt 2 suspects

A 29-year-old foreign man was injured in a knife attack in Lok Ma Chau on Monday night, police said.

Prisoner dies in hospital after suffering haemorrhagic stroke

A 64-year-old male prisoner at Shek Pik Prison died in a public hospital on Monday after being diagnosed with a haemorrhagic stroke, the Correctional Services Department said.

Taxi hits police car in Kwai Chung, 3 injured

A taxi collided with a police car at the junction of Kwai Fuk Road and Shing Fuk Street in Kwai Chung on Monday night, injuring three people, police said.

World/China News

Powerful Colombia earthquake kills at least 111

At least 111 people were killed after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia early on Monday, knocking down buildings across several cities and injuring 87 others, with still more residents trapped in the rubble.

China says Long March 7A rocket launch failed after flight anomaly

China said a Long March 7A rocket carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite failed after an in-flight anomaly following liftoff from the Wenchang space launch site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday.

X@WenJian0922

Iran says Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey deal shows 'change in perception' towards US

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday that a defence pact signed last week between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan was "a sign of a change in the perception" of countries in the region towards the United States.

'Spider-Man noodles' draw global diners to Shanghai's hidden eateries

A humble 37-square-metre noodle shop in Shanghai has become an international sensation after Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya visited twice during their promotional tour for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," turning its sesame paste noodles into a global hit.

Market

Wall Street ends down as expectations of Hormuz deal fade

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower on Monday, with declines in Intel and other chipmakers, as investors became less confident about a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Editorial

Algorithmic brinkmanship: AI security and open-source friction ahead of the Xi-Trump summit

As US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare for their high-stakes summit next month, artificial intelligence has definitively eclipsed traditional trade tariffs as the central arena of superpower competition. Once focused primarily on semiconductor export controls and hardware containment, the strategic rivalry has expanded into software ecosystems, model deployment, and intelligence security. With both nations locked in a complex technological standoff, the upcoming summit will test whether bilateral diplomacy can establish basic guardrails or if the AI race will devolve into unregulated cyber friction and market fragmentation.

Opinion

The gold behind the glass: a take on vintage Chinese pieces | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

After a business meeting in Wan Chai, I found myself walking past a gold retail store with no particular intention to stop. Yet something behind the window caught my eye. It was not the usual modern jewelry designed to look expensive but say very little. It was a display of vintage-style Chinese gold, with delicate feather-inspired details, old-fashioned curves, and a kind of quiet richness that felt almost forgotten.

Musk highlights existential threat amid headlong race for AI | Fongmula | Francis Fong

Elon Musk's recent sit-down with The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes at the Tesla Gigafactory Texas has once again plunged the tech sector into a debate over its own mortality.