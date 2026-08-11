Patrick Tse's ashes placed at Po Fook Hill, joining late friends Leslie Cheung and Lydia Shum

Screen legend Patrick Tse, who died of pneumonia last month at the age of 89, has been laid to rest at Po Fook Hill, where his ashes now rest alongside those of his late friends Leslie Cheung, Lydia Shum and Roman Tam, according to a TVB Entertainment News report.

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The niche, reflecting Tse's simple and stylish personality, bears his birth name Tse Ka-yuk, his ancestral roots in Panyu, Guangdong, and his years of birth and death. His photo shows him wearing his signature sunglasses with a bright smile.

Tse's family, including son Nicholas Tse, daughter Jennifer Tse and former wife Deborah Lee, honoured his wish for a low-key farewell, holding a private ceremony before cremation at Wo Hop Shek on July 20. The family only announced his passing after all arrangements were completed.