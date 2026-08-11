'Spider-Man noodles' draw global diners to Shanghai's hidden eateries

A humble 37-square-metre noodle shop in Shanghai has become an international sensation after Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya visited twice during their promotional tour for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," turning its sesame paste noodles into a global hit.

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Wei Xiang Zhai, a nearly century-old bistro with just 11 tables, now serves 50 to 60 foreign customers daily – up from just a few years ago. The $2 bowl of noodles, dubbed "Spider-Man noodles," went viral after the couple praised the dish in interviews.

Shift manager Xue Mei said the foreign clientele grew steadily, boosted by American food bloggers and South Korean visitors following the visa-free entry policy.

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The signature sesame paste is a finely balanced blend of peanut and sesame, while the noodles are made from custom-milled alkaline-rich flour. Other favourites include the pork chop with a time-honoured soy sauce recipe and house-made chilli oil.

The shop has become a cultural touchstone for locals, with some bringing grandchildren to share the taste of their own childhood, and overseas returnees making pilgrimages.

Other Shanghai eateries are also drawing international crowds. Wu You Xian, a xiaolongbao shop, became Shanghai's first Michelin-starred dumpling restaurant in 2025, with 80 percent of daily customers now foreigners.

"I put my heart into every xiaolongbao," said founder Chen Lina. "They call me the most affordable Michelin-starred spot in town."