Two injured, including domestic helper and security guard, in Pok Fu Lam knife attack

A man suspected to be suffering from mental health issues injured two people, including a domestic helper and a security guard, in a knife attack outside Baguio Villa in Pok Fu Lam on Monday morning (Aug 10).

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Police received multiple reports at around 9.24am that a man in his 20s was wielding a fruit knife and chasing people outside the estate on Victoria Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect after he was restrained by security guards and passers-by. The case was classified as wounding and is being investigated by the Western District crime investigation team.

The domestic helper suffered a knife wound to her back, while the security guard sustained an elbow injury.

Footage circulating online showed a shirtless South Asian man with a beard chasing people with a fruit knife before turning his attention to a security guard, who fell to the ground during a struggle.

Police later searched the suspect’s flat and found an injured cat inside. The cat had a cut on the right side of its head and was taken away by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for veterinary treatment.

Police are investigating whether the suspect had injured the cat before leaving the flat and attacking people outside.

(Updated 12.43pm)