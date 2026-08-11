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Musk highlights existential threat amid headlong race for AI | Fongmula | Francis Fong

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7 hours ago
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Elon Musk's recent sit-down with The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes at the Tesla Gigafactory Texas has once again plunged the tech sector into a debate over its own mortality.

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In a wide-ranging interview, the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive offered a stark assessment: the rise of autonomous systems and robots carries a 10 to 20 percent chance of annihilating humanity.

While Musk is known for provocative forecasts, the statement underscores a growing schizophrenia within Silicon Valley. Executives are racing to deploy embodied artificial intelligence and humanoid robots, such as Tesla's Optimus, promising an era of unimaginable material abundance. Yet, they simultaneously warn about artificial general intelligence or AGI potentially escaping human control.

In the interview, Musk argued that digital superintelligence will likely outpace collective human intellect within five years. When coupled with physical robotics, he warned, logical glitches or unaligned objective functions could turn autonomous hardware into existential hazards. Despite these apocalyptic odds, Musk remains an aggressive developer, framing the gamble as a necessary price for a labor-free future.

For global policymakers and industry leaders, the dilemma is becoming acute. Traditional legislative processes move too slowly to keep pace with algorithmic updates. Analysts argue that preventing catastrophic failures will require stringent, cross-border hardware safeguards, such as hardwired kill-switches and transparent peer-review frameworks among rival AI firms. As investment continues to pour into robotics and generative models, Musk's comments serve as a sobering reminder: building the future requires ensuring humanity retains the ultimate power to pull the plug.

Francis Fong is a Hong Kong IT and Telecom expert who frequently represents the industry in public discussions about innovation, digital transformation, and technology policies

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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