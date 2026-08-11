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WORLD

Iran says Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey deal shows 'change in perception' towards US

WORLD
8 hours ago
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Iran's foreign ministry said Monday that a defence pact signed last week between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan was "a sign of a change in the perception" of countries in the region towards the United States.

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"The countries of the region have realised that security is not a commodity that can be bought from false brokers," said ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei at a weekly press conference, referring to the US, an ally of the three signatories to the pact.

"Countries in the region cannot rely on the claim of security provided by the US as in the past," he added.

He also said Iran was not concerned that the pact could be aimed at Tehran, highlighting "deep religious, historical and civilisational ties" with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

There was "no reason to worry that this treaty will be against Iran", Baqaei said.

The three nations signed the agreement on Friday against the backdrop of a five-month war between the US and Iran, which has drawn in surrounding nations and disrupted regional shipping routes.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said Friday that the pact meant an attack on any member would be regarded as an attack on all, adding it was "intended to strengthen collective deterrence".

Analysts have said it seeks to deter an emboldened Iran and offset an unreliable United States.

AFP

IranSaudi ArabiaTurkeyPakistan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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