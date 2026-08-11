Prisoner dies in hospital after suffering haemorrhagic stroke

A 64-year-old male prisoner at Shek Pik Prison died in a public hospital on Monday after being diagnosed with a haemorrhagic stroke, the Correctional Services Department said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The prisoner was sent to hospital on August 2 for treatment due to physical discomfort. His condition deteriorated during hospitalisation and he was certified dead at 8.34pm.

The case has been reported to police and a death inquest will be held by the Coroner's Court. The prisoner had been serving a sentence for murder since 2000.