Prisoner dies in hospital after suffering haemorrhagic stroke

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Morning Recap - August 11, 2026
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Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
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A 64-year-old male prisoner at Shek Pik Prison died in a public hospital on Monday after being diagnosed with a haemorrhagic stroke, the Correctional Services Department said.
The prisoner was sent to hospital on August 2 for treatment due to physical discomfort. His condition deteriorated during hospitalisation and he was certified dead at 8.34pm.
The case has been reported to police and a death inquest will be held by the Coroner's Court. The prisoner had been serving a sentence for murder since 2000.