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CHINA

China says Long March 7A rocket launch failed after flight anomaly

CHINA
7 hours ago
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X@WenJian0922
X@WenJian0922

China said a Long March 7A rocket carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite failed after an in-flight anomaly following liftoff from the Wenchang space launch site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday.

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The rocket blasted off at 8:02 p.m. Beijing time (1202 GMT), state news agency Xinhua said, adding that the mission was unsuccessful and the cause was under analysis and investigation.

China's National Space Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian, said launch video showed the rocket was completely destroyed at relatively low altitude and velocity, meaning neither the payload nor debris reached orbit.

Monday's failure was the Long March 7A's first since its maiden flight in March 2020, when an in-flight malfunction caused the mission to fail.

The rocket returned to flight successfully a year later and completed over a dozen successful flights before Monday's mission, based on Chinese launch records.

PART OF THE SAME SERIES AS CHINASAT-4A

A report by China National Radio, later removed from a page hosted by the Baidu search engine, identified the payload as Zhongxing-4B, or ChinaSat-4B, and the launcher as the Long March 7 modified rocket, another name for the Long March 7A.

The satellite is part of the same series as ChinaSat-4A, launched in 2024, according to an assessment by Reuters of the available evidence. China described that satellite as providing voice, data, radio and television transmission services.

Such high-orbit communications satellites can relay broadcast programming and telecommunications over large areas, including remote locations beyond the reach of terrestrial networks, but it was not immediately clear whether ChinaSat-4B had the same role, customers or capabilities.

The Long March 7A is a medium-lift rocket designed for high-orbit missions.

FAILURE COULD TRIGGER CHECKS

The failure could trigger checks of other Chinese launches if investigators identify a problem involving shared components, manufacturing or Wenchang launch operations.

China is preparing for the Chang'e-7 lunar mission at Wenchang. Chinese authorities have officially said Chang'e-7 is planned for launch in the second half of 2026, but launch observers have identified a possible window late this month. The mission's Long March 5 rocket and spacecraft are at the site.

Chang'e-7 will explore the Moon's south pole, including permanently shadowed craters that may contain water ice.

It will use a Long March 5, a larger rocket that is different from the Long March 7A.

Reuters

Long March 7A

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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