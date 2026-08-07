Man dies after suspected drowning off Tiu Chung Chau

A man in his 50s died on Friday afternoon following a suspected drowning off Tiu Chung Chau in Sai Kung.

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Police received a report at around 2.31pm that the man was seen floating in the water.

He was later rescued and brought aboard a speedboat but was found unconscious.

Marine Police officers responded to the scene and transported the man to the Sai Kung Marine Police Base.

From there, he was transferred to an ambulance and rushed to Tseung Kwan O Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts.